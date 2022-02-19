Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 61,034 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.74.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APGB. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,370,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,922,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

