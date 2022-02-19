Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.15)-($0.12) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company issued revenue guidance of $106.0-108.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.81 million.Appian also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.830-$-0.800 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APPN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.50.

NASDAQ APPN traded up $6.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.65. 1,834,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,775. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.47. Appian has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $219.99.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Devine purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $26,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 126,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.34 per share, with a total value of $7,371,259.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 153,650 shares of company stock worth $8,711,032. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Appian by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after acquiring an additional 112,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Appian by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,932,000 after purchasing an additional 89,819 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter worth $3,925,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter worth $721,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Appian by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,472,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

