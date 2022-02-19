Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.15)-($0.12) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.19). The company issued revenue guidance of $106.0-108.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.81 million.Appian also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.830-$-0.800 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on APPN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.50.

Get Appian alerts:

Shares of APPN traded up $6.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.65. 1,834,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,775. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 1.76. Appian has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $219.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.47.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Appian will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.41 per share, with a total value of $1,282,865.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Devine acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 153,650 shares of company stock worth $8,711,032. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Appian by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Appian by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Appian by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Appian by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.