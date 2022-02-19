Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.05 billion-$6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.38 billion.Applied Materials also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.75-2.05 EPS.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $3.12 on Friday, hitting $133.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,146,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,545,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $105.50 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.38%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.60.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

