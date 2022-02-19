AppLovin (NYSE:APP) PT Lowered to $120.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cannonball Research started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on AppLovin from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AppLovin from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.13.
APP opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.24. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $116.09. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion and a PE ratio of 911.13.
In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $677,089,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,620,662 shares of company stock worth $694,062,400. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APP. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $8,122,155,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $210,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $195,005,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth $139,011,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 32,882.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,190,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,169,000 after buying an additional 1,187,060 shares during the period. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AppLovin
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppLovin (APP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.