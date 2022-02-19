AppLovin (NYSE:APP) PT Lowered to $120.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cannonball Research started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on AppLovin from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AppLovin from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.13.

APP opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.24. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $116.09. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion and a PE ratio of 911.13.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $677,089,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,620,662 shares of company stock worth $694,062,400. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APP. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $8,122,155,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $210,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $195,005,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth $139,011,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 32,882.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,190,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,169,000 after buying an additional 1,187,060 shares during the period. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

