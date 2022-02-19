AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

AptarGroup stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.44. 461,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,784. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.06 and a 200 day moving average of $124.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $112.37 and a 12-month high of $158.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in AptarGroup by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

