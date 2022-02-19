APYSwap Market Cap Tops $1.86 Million (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $150,262.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APYSwap has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00044879 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.26 or 0.06992791 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,216.00 or 1.00176687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00049187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00052108 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003172 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

