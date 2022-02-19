ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.39.

Several research firms have commented on ARX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cormark reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.75 to C$16.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of ARX traded down C$0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$14.40. 2,288,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646,150. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$7.16 and a 12-month high of C$15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.49.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

