Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Shares Up 0.8%

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) shot up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.09 and last traded at $20.09. 292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

ACKAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from 31.50 to 38.90 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.79.

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

