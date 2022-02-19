Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Artivion had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 4.24%. Artivion updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE AORT opened at $17.75 on Friday. Artivion has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 591.86 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Artivion news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $184,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $190,012.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc is a medical device company focused on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants.

