Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARVN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $10,304,719.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,129 shares of company stock worth $20,133,546. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 142.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.02. 573,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,360. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $108.46.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

