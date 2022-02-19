Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz Purchases 500,000 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.91 per share, for a total transaction of $36,455,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ASAN opened at $63.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.27 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASAN. JMP Securities upped their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.62.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,383,000 after buying an additional 877,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 24.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,218,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,909,000 after buying an additional 1,009,455 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,513,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,491,000 after buying an additional 348,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 111.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,915,000 after buying an additional 1,137,850 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,373,000 after buying an additional 335,621 shares during the period. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

