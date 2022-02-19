Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $8.67 Per Share

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will earn $8.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.05.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.75.

NYSE ABG opened at $186.33 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $146.43 and a 12 month high of $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.77.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.41. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.