ASML Holding Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ASML in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASML’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $22.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $30.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $892.00.

ASML stock opened at $647.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $719.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $778.15. The company has a market cap of $265.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $501.11 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,984,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at about $276,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

