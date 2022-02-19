Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

ASPN traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.50. 1,358,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,994. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.86. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The company has a market cap of $942.75 million, a PE ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.72.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 22,364 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 19,613 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 17,756 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.18.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

