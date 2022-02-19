Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) PT Lowered to $45.00 at HC Wainwright

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley reissued a top pick rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.18.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.75 million, a P/E ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.86.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 22,364 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

