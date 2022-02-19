Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASPN. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.18.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.75 million, a P/E ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.