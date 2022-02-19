AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 8,800 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($119.08) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a £115 ($155.62) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($128.55) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($135.32) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a £105 ($142.08) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,690 ($131.12).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 8,801 ($119.09) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,552.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,599.65. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,736 ($91.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,523 ($128.86). The company has a market cap of £136.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,517.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 145.30 ($1.97) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 48.35%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.