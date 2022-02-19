AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives $57.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.86. 34,842,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,673,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.46 billion, a PE ratio of 427.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 978.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,346 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,388,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,518,000 after purchasing an additional 555,607 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,109,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,401,000 after purchasing an additional 520,259 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,984,000 after purchasing an additional 973,398 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,609,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,022,000 after purchasing an additional 184,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

