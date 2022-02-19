Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Get Asure Software alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Asure Software by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in Asure Software by 103.7% in the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,483,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 755,282 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Asure Software by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Asure Software by 0.3% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,343,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Asure Software by 16.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 54,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASUR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 19,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,154. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.67 million, a PE ratio of 178.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asure Software (ASUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.