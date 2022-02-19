Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

AAWW opened at $78.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.78. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $53.36 and a 12-month high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,348 shares of company stock worth $6,213,560. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,946,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.