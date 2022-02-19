Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.47. 843,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,504. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $53.36 and a 12-month high of $97.13.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $1,869,689.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,348 shares of company stock worth $6,213,560. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,675,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAWW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

