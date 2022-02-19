Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Atlassian by 17.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,036,127,000 after buying an additional 2,333,744 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 6.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,080,000 after buying an additional 463,657 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,237,075,000 after buying an additional 53,744 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $1,496,980,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,906,000 after buying an additional 169,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

TEAM opened at $298.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $330.15 and a 200-day moving average of $369.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.60, a PEG ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.75.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

