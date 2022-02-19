Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) PT Lowered to $121.00 at Morgan Stanley

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.00.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $106.04 on Friday. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $109.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.39 and a 200-day moving average of $97.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATO. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $375,224,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Atmos Energy by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,971,000 after acquiring an additional 921,239 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,565,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Atmos Energy by 43.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,037,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,726,000 after acquiring an additional 613,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Atmos Energy by 71.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,419,000 after acquiring an additional 595,256 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.