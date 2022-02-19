Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Atotech by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 731,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,679,000 after buying an additional 538,618 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atotech by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 72,093 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Atotech during the fourth quarter worth about $2,396,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Atotech by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 199,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 101,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATC traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.29. 1,315,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Atotech has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $26.67. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a PE ratio of -57.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average of $24.39.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

