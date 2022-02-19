AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Short Interest Up 39.4% in January

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,000 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the January 15th total of 263,900 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Shares of AudioEye stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. AudioEye has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $66.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.07.

AEYE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

In other news, insider David Moradi acquired 9,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $68,598.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AudioEye by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in AudioEye during the third quarter worth $115,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in AudioEye in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in AudioEye during the third quarter valued at $215,000. 18.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

