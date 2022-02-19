Auto Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.11 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Auto has a total market capitalization of $21.88 million and $2.11 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auto coin can now be purchased for approximately $412.83 or 0.01027414 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Auto has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

About Auto

Auto (AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

