Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Shares Down 0.6%

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$14.31 and last traded at C$14.31. Approximately 52,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 54,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.39.
APR.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.20 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.68.
The company has a market capitalization of C$552.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
