Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells $159,295.60 in Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $159,295.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ross Tennenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avalara alerts:

On Monday, February 7th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $58,978.59.

NYSE AVLR opened at $93.40 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.92.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 760.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.