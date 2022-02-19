Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVLR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avalara from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avalara has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Shares of AVLR opened at $93.40 on Tuesday. Avalara has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -64.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $588,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 7,482 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $1,102,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,558,571. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Avalara by 21.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 56.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 6.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

