AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.59 on April 15th

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.59 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

AvalonBay Communities has raised its dividend by 8.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. AvalonBay Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 125.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to earn $10.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $235.09 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $174.85 and a 52-week high of $257.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.92 and a 200 day moving average of $236.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $249.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.06.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $660,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

