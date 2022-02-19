Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Short Interest Update

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 853,700 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the January 15th total of 650,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NYSE:AVY opened at $180.87 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $168.47 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,163,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,452,701,000 after purchasing an additional 382,261 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,563,000 after purchasing an additional 367,771 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 310.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,682,000 after purchasing an additional 320,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,609.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,169,000 after purchasing an additional 255,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.70.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

