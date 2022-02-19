Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.950-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

Shares of Avient stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.55. 381,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,514. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. Avient has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 111,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 54,013 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.