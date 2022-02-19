Axa S.A. Buys New Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Axa S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in The GEO Group by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in The GEO Group by 220,585,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,205,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The GEO Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,106,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,277,000 after purchasing an additional 312,693 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The GEO Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,964,000 after purchasing an additional 106,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $801.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The GEO Group’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

