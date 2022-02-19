Axa S.A. Cuts Holdings in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Axa S.A. reduced its position in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,290 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Outlook Therapeutics were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 230.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,401 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 144.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 137,289 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $1.46 on Friday. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Outlook Therapeutics news, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian acquired 16,000,000 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Russell Trenary III purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $34,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 16,095,401 shares of company stock valued at $20,130,595. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.