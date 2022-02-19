Axa S.A. Lowers Stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,400 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,468,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $46.69 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $59.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average is $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HURN. TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $203,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $809,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,961 shares of company stock worth $1,027,406. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

