Axa S.A. Makes New $84,000 Investment in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Axa S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Precigen by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Precigen by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Precigen by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in Precigen by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 91,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.28. Precigen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $421.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

In other Precigen news, Director Randal J. Kirk purchased 206,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $739,554.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian purchased 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,239 shares of company stock worth $149,183 over the last three months. 42.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

