Axa S.A. Takes Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Axa S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,879,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ecopetrol by 13.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ecopetrol by 246.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 43,307 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Ecopetrol by 4.9% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 120,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the period. 1.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EC opened at $15.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.65. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $15.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

