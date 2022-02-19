Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons for the law enforcement, federal, military, corrections, private security and personal defense markets. Its operating segment consists of TASER Weapons and Axon segments. TASER Weapons segment involves in the sale of conducted electrical weapons, accessories and other products and services. Axon segment focuses on devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. Axon Enterprise Inc., formerly known as TASER International Inc., is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $128.47 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $121.09 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.68. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -321.17, a P/E/G ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.43.

In related news, Director Adriane M. Brown purchased 500 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.11 per share, with a total value of $71,055.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 39,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $7,078,273.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and sold 87,771 shares valued at $15,603,466. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

