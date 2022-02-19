Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Azure Power Global Limited is a producer and developer of solar energy. The Company's services include design, engineering and construction of grid integrated solar installations; off grid solar installations for villages, hamlets and remote areas; turnkey solar installations for commercial and residential complexes on roof tops, as back up and alternate source, and operation and maintenance of solar installations. Azure Power Global Limited is based in New Delhi, India."

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Azure Power Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.90.

NYSE AZRE opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.13 million, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

