B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the mining company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.32. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

CLF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

CLF stock opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.25. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $988,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 71,255 shares of company stock worth $1,420,049. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,712,000 after buying an additional 66,105 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

