B. Riley Lowers Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Price Target to $8.00

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 129.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RBBN. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $10.36.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,451,000 after purchasing an additional 151,051 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,560,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,707,000 after purchasing an additional 285,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,713,000 after purchasing an additional 87,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 834,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.