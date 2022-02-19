B. Riley Weighs in on Arch Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Arch Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $9.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $11.40. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $11.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $44.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.56 EPS.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.13 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 106.98% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.07) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARCH. TheStreet raised Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $113.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.50. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $125.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.52%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 231,220 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,446,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 31.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $360,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 18.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 425.9% during the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 30,924 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 25,044 shares during the last quarter.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

