B2gold (NYSE:BTG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of B2gold (NYSE:BTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

NYSE BTG opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2gold has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

