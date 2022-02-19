B2gold (NYSE:BTG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of B2gold (NYSE:BTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
NYSE BTG opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2gold has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.01.
About B2gold
