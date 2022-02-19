Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BLZE. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Backblaze from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Backblaze from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 24.00.

Backblaze stock opened at 9.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 15.45. Backblaze has a twelve month low of 8.75 and a twelve month high of 36.50.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported -0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.33 by -0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that Backblaze will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,382,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,374,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 1.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

