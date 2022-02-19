Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,566 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $34,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,345,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Badger Meter by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $168,594,000 after acquiring an additional 179,861 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Badger Meter by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,200,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,849,000 after acquiring an additional 72,606 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Badger Meter by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,127,000 after acquiring an additional 26,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Badger Meter by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 628,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,595,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $101.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 0.75. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.55 and a 1-year high of $112.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.99.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.83 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.