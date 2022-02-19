Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bakkt Holdings LLC provides digital asset marketplace which enables consumers to buy, sell, store and spend digital assets. Bakkt Holdings LLC, formerly known as VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings, is based in CHICAGO. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

BKKT stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97. Bakkt has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $50.80.

In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 14,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $143,126.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,404,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Bakkt Company Profile

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

