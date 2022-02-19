Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) VP Nate C. Carey Sells 8,563 Shares

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BLL opened at $90.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.07. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,091,000 after buying an additional 1,605,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ball by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 787,825 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ball by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,998 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLL shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.06.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

