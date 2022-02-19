Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) VP Nate C. Carey Sells 8,563 Shares

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of BLL opened at $90.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.07. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.47.
Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,091,000 after buying an additional 1,605,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ball by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 787,825 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ball by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,998 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLL shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.06.
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ball (BLL)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.