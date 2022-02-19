Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 564.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,430 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $57.51.

Several research analysts have commented on SPCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.81.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

