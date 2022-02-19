Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $833,000 Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 52.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth $200,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth $201,000. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 124.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $85,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $30,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CWT stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day moving average of $63.31. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

CWT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, California Water Service Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

